Tolo News: Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Denis Kanakov, who beat Afghan fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi in the Championship Berkut (ACB) match in Moscow about two weeks ago, has accepted Baz Mohammad Mubariz’s challenge. After Kanakov beat Badakhshi, Mubariz posted a public challenge to Kakanov, so he can avenge the losses of Badakhshi and fellow Afghan Ahmed Wali Hotak. Click here to read more (external link).