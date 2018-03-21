Road To The World Cup: Who Can Still Qualify?

Tolo News: There are just three games remaining in the Super Sixes stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, and yet the tournament is still wide open as five teams are still capable of finishing in the top two and thereby qualifying for the main event.

All teams have now played two of their three matches in the Super Sixes. The final three games left in this round are:

* Windies v Scotland, Wednesday 21 March

* UAE v Zimbabwe, Thursday 22 March

* Ireland v Afghanistan, Friday 23 March

Of these teams, only UAE have no chance of taking one of the two qualifying spots. Click here to read more (external link).

