Reeling financially, Afghanistan Cricket Board to cut coaching staff salary first

ESPN cricinfo: In the absence of any cricket due to Covid-19 and all available sources of funding drying up fast, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to cut the salaries of the coaching staff by 25% in May. That number could jump to 50% in June if their tour to Zimbabwe in June is cancelled. Although the ACB has paid the dues for the first three months of 2020 to all the its contracted players, their salaries are likely to be reviewed in the near future if financial situation worsens. Click here to read more (external link).