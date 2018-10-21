Rashid will make for a great Afghanistan captain: Ingram

Khaleej Times: Former South African batsman Colin Ingram believes that the young Rashid Khan will make for an absolutely fantastic leader for the Afghanistan National team when the time comes. Rashid Khan, the 20-year-old leg spinner, has been growing from strength to strength over the past few years and his captaincy of Kabul Zwanan in the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League (APL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been one of the stand-outs. And the 33-year-old Ingram, his teammate at Zwanan said that Rashid Khan will make for a great captain someday in the near future. Click here to read more (external link).

Related