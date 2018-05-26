Rashid Khan the hero as Sunrisers make final

1TV: Afghan player Rashid Khan put up an impressive all-round display as he helped his side Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs and enter the final on Friday…“Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills. Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No we are not giving him away,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a tweet that tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Click here to read more (external link).

