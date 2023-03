Khaama: Afghanistan star Rashid Khan regained the No.1 T20I bowling position in the most recent ICC rankings following his three wickets at less than a run a ball in Afghanistan’s historic 2-1 series win over Pakistan in Sharjah this week. Rashid has displaced Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga to grab the top rank. Rashid took one wicket in the three T20Is, allowing 62 runs off his 12 overs. Click here to read more (external link).