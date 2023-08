Ariana: The Hundred has lost its most high-profile male overseas player on the eve of the tournament, with Rashid Khan pulling out of a planned three-match stint with Trent Rockets, ESPNcricinfo reported. Rashid has been playing for MI New York in Major League Cricket, taking 3 for 9 in the inaugural final against Seattle Ocras in Dallas on Sunday night, but has officially withdrawn due to an unspecified “injury”. Click here to read more (external link).

