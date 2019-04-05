Rashid Khan Disagrees ACB’s Decision On Split Captaincy

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s googly master Rashid Khan, who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, reacted to a sudden decision by Afghanistan’s Cricket Board (ACB) to remove the former captain Asghar Afghan and replace him with three captains including Rashid. Rashid called the decision “irresponsible and bias” and says he disagrees with it. “As we have Cricket World Cup in front of us, Captain Asghar Afghan should remain as our team Captain. His captaincy is highly instrumental for team success,” Rashid said. Click here to read more (external link).

