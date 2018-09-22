Rashid Khan, Asghar Stanikzai, and Pakistani player fined in Asia Cup

AFP: Pakistan’s paceman Hasan Ali and Afghanistan’s Asghar [Stanikzai] and Rashid Khan have all been fined on Saturday for violating the players’ code of conduct, the International Cricket Council said Saturday. The ICC said: “Rashid was charged and fined for giving a sendoff to Asif Ali in the 47th over of Pakistan’s innings by holding up a finger and staring at the batsman, an action that could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the departing batsman.” Click here to read more (external link).

