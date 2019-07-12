Rashid Khan Appointed As Afghanistan’s Captain

Tolo News: Afghanistan Cricket Board on Friday appointed Rashid Khan Arman as the National Cricket Team’s captain. By this decision, the Cricket Board has put an end to split captaincy. This comes after Asghar Afghan, the former captain of the team was removed from the post on April 19 after the cricket board opted for split captaincy, with Gulbadin Naib for ODI, Rahmat Shah for the Test side, and Rashid Khan Arman for Twenty20 International matches. Click here to read more (external link).

