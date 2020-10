Ariana: Star cricketer Rashid Khan has appealed to cricket bodies to give Afghanistan the chance to play more tournaments against leading cricket teams in order to improve their game. “To become a big player you have to play against the best,” Rashid told the TMS does the IPL podcast on Tuesday. Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand, the first four members of the Test cricket family, are yet to welcome Afghanistan into the fold in competition. Click here to read more (external link).