Rashid Becomes King Of ODI All-Rounder’s Rankings

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s googly master Rashid Khan after his excellent performance at the Asia Cup 2018 has become No.1-ranked all-rounder in one-day internationals, according to ICC. For his efforts in Dubai and Sharjah, Rashid has gained six slots and earned 67 points, which put him on top of the MRF Tyres ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, toppling Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan. In the bowlers’ list, Rashid has retained his No.2 spot, while 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has moved up 15 places to take the eighth place after finishing with seven wickets in the Asia Cup. Nabi, meanwhile has gained two slots to reach the 15th position. Click here to read more (external link).