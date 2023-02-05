Pakistan to Play Three T20Is Against Afghanistan in UAE in March

Khaama: On Sunday, Pakistan’s Chairman Cricket Board, Najam Sethi, informed in a tweet that Pakistan and Afghanistan would play three T20 games against each other by the end of March. He said that the T20I series would compensate for what Afghanistan lost when Cricket Australia pulled out of the ODI series set to take place in UAE. As he wrote on his Twitter, “Pleased to announce PCB will play 3xT20s against Afghanistan in Sharjah end March to compensate Afghanistan following Australia’s pullout from bi lateral series against it.” Click here to read more (external link).