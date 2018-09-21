Pakistan Rallies To Defeat Afghanistan In Asia Cup Cricket

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 21, 2018

Pakistan, led by veteran batsman Shoaib Malik, defeated Afghanistan by three wickets in the Asia Cup cricket Super Four tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Malik hit a six and a boundary to rally his squad past the Afghans for the thrilling victory on September 21 at Abu Dhabi stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the loss, Afghanistan was praised for its efforts.

“Full credit to Afghanistan. Their bowling attack with Rashid and Mujeeb is on par with any other in the Asia Cup & the support cast are putting their hands up to be counted,” cricket television commentator Sumanth Raman tweeted.

Aakash Chopra, an analyst an former Indian cricket star, tweeted, “Well played, Pakistan. Well fought, Afghanistan….finally a thriller in Asia Cup.”

India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Dubai and will now face Pakistan on September 23, also in Dubai.

Afghanistan faces Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on the same day.

Top two teams from the Super Four Stages will play the final in Dubai on September 28.

Based on reporting by AFP and The Gulf News

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.