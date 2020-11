Ariana: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Afghanistan’s national cricket team on an official tour for the first time, officials said Tuesday. This historic move follows the recent visit to Kabul by Prime Minister Imran Khan – one of the game’s greatest players. “We’ll try to look for a possible window for this tour – and if not 2021, we’ll definitely try to plan a series in 2022 season,” said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan. Click here to read more (external link).