Khaama: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially revealed the roster for the forthcoming series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup. As stated in an announcement on Wednesday, the country's men's national team has been finalized. Head of the national men's selection committee, Inzamam-ul-Haq, unveiled the 18-player lineup for the One-Day International series against Afghanistan, set to take place in Sri Lanka from August 22 to August 26, 2023.