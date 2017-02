Tolo News: Otto Pfister, 79, from Germany has been selected as the new coach for the national football team. The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) on Sunday introduced Pfister to the media and said he had signed a one year contract. The AFF also introduced other new technical staff members including Ali Askar Lali, as the new FIFA instructor, Mansour Faqiryar as goalkeeping coach and Anosh Dastger as assistant coach. Click here to read more (external link).

