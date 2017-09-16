New cricket league Afghanistan Premier League to kick off in Dubai

1TV: A new cricket league titled Afghanistan Premier League will kick off in Dubai soon, the country’s cricket board chief said Saturday. The plan was revealed as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani hosted cricket officials, players, coaches and commentators amid Afghanistan’s domestic T20 tournament Shpageeza Cricket League. Shukrullah Atif Mashal, Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman, noted that 125 million afghanis have been invested by six companies from the private sector on SCL. Click here to read more (external link).

