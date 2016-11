Tolo News: The national Muay Thai team returned home with three bronze medals on Tuesday from the world championships in Russia. Seven Afghan Muay Thai fighters took part and three brought home bronze medals. They were Sayed Rohullah Musawi, Ahmad Shuja Jamal and Suhrab Salahshor. There were 40 countries represented at the championships, where Russia won overall and Ukraine clinched second position. Click here to read more (external link).