Tolo News: Afghanistan’s national cricketer Mohammad Nabi rose one rank from third place to second in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) all-rounder rankings after overtaking Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez who dropped from second to third place. Nabi was previously ranked 3rd in the ODI all-rounding ranking while Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s leg-spinner, retained his seventh place in the ICC’s all-rounder ranking. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Cricket News