Ariana: Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has become the second highest wicket-taker in ODIs after completing 150 ODI wickets during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Tuesday. Although Afghanistan lost the last ODI, they won the series 2-1. The only other Afghan player to reach this milestone has been Nabi’s teammate Rashid Khan, who has scalped 167 wickets in ODIs. Click here to read more (external link).