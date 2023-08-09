Muttaqi tells national cricket team they are role models for all Afghans

Ariana: Acting [Taliban] Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a meeting with the national cricket team on Tuesday that they stand as role models for the nation. “When you win on the cricket field, an engineer thinks about winning in his profession, a doctor thinks about winning in his profession, a teacher thinks that in his profession, he will present qualified individuals so that the country can develop in all areas,” Muttaqi said. He stated that the Afghan team managed to be among the best teams in the world under difficult conditions. Click here to read more (external link).