Tolo News: Baz Mohammad Mubarez, a famous Afghan mixed martial arts fighter, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Snow Leopard Fighting Championship (SLFC) on Monday in Kabul. According to the agreement, Mubarez will fight a rival from Ukraine at the twelfth SLFC competition that will be held on April 9th in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).