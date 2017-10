Tolo News: Afghanistan’s Ahmad Yasin Salik Qaderi Won gold at the 9th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships (WBPF) in Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar on Sunday. Qaderi won gold at the world amateur championships in the 90kg weight category. He also won the “Mr Muscle” title. Bodybuilders from 100 countries took part at this year’s Ulaanbaatar contest. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News