Tolo News: Enthusiasm for motocross is growing among Afghan youths who want to compete internationally but say costs are prohibitive. Kabul got its first and only official motocross track in 2016. The national motocross team has 31 members, including a young woman. The Afghanistan Motorcycling Federation, which was established in 2015, has 630 members — including 10 women –in 15 provinces. The women members are only in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).