1TV:¬†Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has decided to appeal against his suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. Shahzad was provisionally suspended for 12 days by the International Cricket Council after failing doping test on January 17. His sample was analysed at World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Dubai, which found Clenbuterol, which is a prohibited substance, ICC said. Click here to read more (external link).