MOBY Signs Agreement To Promote MMA In Afghanistan

Tolo News: In yet another big step in promoting sport in the country MOBY Group has joined forces with the SLFC to promote MMA fighting in the country. “The MOBY Group is committed to promoting MMA fighting and bring some joy to the people and unite the people as it did with the Afghan Premier League; also it will broadcast international cricket matches for the first time,” said Massood Sanjer, director of broadcasting for MOBY Group in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

