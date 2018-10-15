MMA fighter Hotak attacked with knife in Kabul

1TV: Afghan mixed martial arts fighter Ahmad Wali Hotak has been hospitalized after suffering injuries in knife attack in Kabul. The attack happened last night a day before he was set to travel to Russia for a fight. He was attacked by five men just outside his home in Naw Abad area of Bagrami, Police District 12, Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for Interior Ministry said citing Hotak. It remains unclear what was the motive behind the attack or who were the culprits. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News