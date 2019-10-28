Massive Changes Made to Afghan Cricket Team

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the lineup for their One-Day International (ODI) squad on Friday for the three-match series against West Indies. In addition to the suspended duo of Mohammad Shahzad and Aftab Alam, there was no place for the fast-bowling duo of Dawlat Zadran and Hamid Hassan, and Hashmatullah Shahidi, Noor Ali Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari. These players have been replaced by Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq. Click here to read more (external link).