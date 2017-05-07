Martial Arts Champion Back Home To Train Fighters

Tolo News: Siyar Bahadurzada, a world champion in free fighting and a member of the mixed martial arts national team, returned to Afghanistan on Sunday to coach the national team. The popular MMA fighter has lived in the U.S for 18 years but returned on the back of an official invitation from the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee(ANOC) to train the team for at least one week. Bahadurzada is a mixed martial art fighter who currently fights at welterweight level for the U.S-based Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC). Click here to read more (external link).