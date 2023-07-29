KPL2023: Atal smashes jaw-dropping seven sixes in a row

Ariana: Fans were stunned on Saturday when Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashed a whopping seven sixes in one over (with a no-ball) to scalp an impressive 48 runs. Atal smashed left-arm spinner Amir Zazai for 48 runs in the 19th over of his team Shaheen Hunters’ innings. The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – is being played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and consists of five franchises. Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals. Click here to read more (external link).

