KPL: Kabul Zalmi defeats Pamir Stars by 8 wickets

Ariana: The Kabul Premier League (KPL) is well underway and drawing much excitement among cricket supporters around the country. Thursday’s matches kept Kabul Zalmi on top of the log after they secured their second win of the tournament against Pamir Stars. The new league, aptly named Kabul Premier League – or KPL2023 – will be played at the Ayobi Sports Complex and consists of five franchises. Teams will play through the season with the top four going through to the playoffs and then the finals. Click here to read more (external link).

