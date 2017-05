Tolo News: The National Kickboxing Team on Wednesday returned home with one silver and three bronze medals from the Asian Kickboxing Confederation (WAKO Asia) Championships 2016/17 in Turkmenistan. Rohullah Dehqanzada from the national kickboxing team clinched silver for Afghanistan and said he was very happy about his achievement. He said he would continue his efforts “to bring more pride to the country in future”. Click here to read more (external link).