Tolo News: Kandahar’s new cricket ground, compliments of India, was inaugurated in the provincial capital on Monday – 16 months after construction work began on phase one of the project. The project entails three phases, including the pitch and stadium; an academy; and the guest house, gymnasium and swimming pool phase. The cricket field was constructed on eighteen acres of land and has so far cost $618,000 USD, paid for by India. Click here to read more (external link).