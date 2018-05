Tolo News: The third round of this season’s mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament was held in Kabul on Friday evening with fighters from Afghanistan, Iran and Tajikistan taking part. The competition was organized by MOBY Group in association with the Snow Leopard Fighting Championship (SLFC) to promote mixed martial arts and introduce the sport to the people. The competition will be held once in every two months. Click here to read more (external link).