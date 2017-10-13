Kabul Football Fans Enjoy First Night Match In 40 Years

Tolo News: Shaheen Asmayee, the 2016 Afghan Premier League (APL) champions faced off Simorgh Alborz, the fifth season third place winners, in the first of a two-leg semi-finals match at the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) stadium on Thursday might. Shaheen Asmayee beat Simorgh Alborz 1-0. This was the first night match in over 40 years in football history in Afghanistan. For thousands of fans that packed the stadium, this move was widely welcomed. Click here to read more (external link).

More Sports News