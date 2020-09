Tolo News: The Shpageeza T20 cricket league ended on Wednesday with the championship going to the Kabul Eagles, who beat Mis Aynak by nine runs at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. Kabul Eagles have won the title for the second time in a row. The seventh edition of Shpageeza was held from September 6 to 16 at Kabul Cricket Stadium. Click here to read more (external link).

