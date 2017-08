Tolo News: Hearts were beating fast and fans were waiting enthusiastically to find out who won the title this year, when the jury announced Yasin Qaderi from Kabul as Mr Afghanistan 2017 following this year’s bodybuilding contest. Herat’s contestant took second place and Balkh’s gained third place in the competition. At least 321 bodybuilders from 27 provinces attended the four-day bodybuilding and fitness competition which started on August 12. Click here to read more (external link).