Tolo News: Afghanistan lost 4-1 to Jordan on Tuesday night in their Asian Football Championship qualifying match. Zubaid Amiri from Afghanistan scored the only goal for his team. After this match, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the log in their group – Group C – after also losing to Cambodia. After three matches, Afghanistan has lost two and tied in one with Vietnam, but have a slim chance of going through to the Asian Cup in 2019. Click here to read more (external link).

