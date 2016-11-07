Islam Amiri returns to Afghanistan national football team after 2 years

Khaama Press: The former captain of the Afghanistan National Football Team has rejoined the national team after almost two years of break. Amiri confirmed his return to the national team via a short statement posted on his official Facebook account. “It’s an honour to be back with my national team after 2 years break. I wanna thank my family my friend for supporting me during this 2 years. but more important my FANS they support me a lot love u all…,” Amiri said. The Afghanistan Football Federation has not officially released any statement regarding Amiri’s retun to the national team. Click here to read more (external link).