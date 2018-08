BBC News: Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets in the second ODI at Stormont to set up a series decider on Friday. Middlesex medium pacer Tim Murtagh took four wickets for the second game in a row as the Afghans were restricted to 182-9 off 50 overs. Najibullah Zadran top-scored for the tourists with 42 off 52 balls. Click here to read more (external link).