Interview: Afghanistan Surf Champion Afridun Amu

Stabmag: From refugee to constitutional lawyer to university lecturer to Afghan surfing icon. Afridun Amu has managed to cram three or four lifetimes of experience into thirty-five years. He was born in Kabul, Afghanistan in 1987 but soon fled the country with his family to Germany in 1992 as a political refugee. He grew up and eventually studied law, social science, and design thinking at Free University Berlin, Humboldt University Berlin and University of New South Wales Sydney (where his love of surfing blossomed). He then worked as a lawyer specializing in constitutional law before pivoting his career to work for several NGOs. If you’re catching on, the man is a wunderkind of epic proportions. Click here to read more (external link).