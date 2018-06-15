India v Afghanistan: Test debutants beaten inside two days

BBC: Afghanistan lost 20 wickets in a day as their Test debut ended in a two-day defeat by India in Bangalore. Responding to India’s total of 474, Afghanistan were dismissed for 109 and 103 to lose by an innings and 262 runs. Hashmatullah Shahidi (36) was the top scorer for Afghanistan in either innings as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finished with match figures of 6-35. It is only the fourth time in Test history that a team has been bowled out twice in a day. Click here to read more (external link).

