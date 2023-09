Khaama: The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 trophy has reached Kabul as part of its global tour ahead of the tournament in October. In Kabul, the trophy will visit various venues, allowing cricket enthusiasts to see it up close. This is the second time the Cricket World Cup trophy has been brought to Afghanistan for display. The trophy was brought to Afghanistan for the first time in 2015 and was displayed at various locations. Click here to read more (external link).