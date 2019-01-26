Husain Bakhsh Safari Wins Fight Night Championship

Tolo News: Kabul hosted the sixth round of this season’s mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament on Friday evening with 10 fighters from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. The events of the tournament, nicknamed Fight Night, are held once in every two months. The last and the most important fight was between Husain Bakhsh Safari and Imran Tarakhail in which Safari won the Snow Leopard Fighting Championship (SLFC) championship by defeating his rival in five rounds on points. Click here to read more (external link).