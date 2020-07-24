Herat Paralympic Athletes Need Regulation Wheelchairs

Tolo News: A group of Paralympic athletes in the western province of Herat claim their progress has been affected by government inattention, saying a lack of standard equipment and playing areas hinders them from joining overseas competitions. Chess, wheelchair basketball, volleyball, powerlifting, badminton and futsal are the main sports practiced by the Paralympic athletes in Herat. There are at least 1,000 Paralympic athletes in the province and some of them have attended international events. Click here to read more (external link).