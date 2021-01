Tolo News: An outstanding century by Rahmanullah Gurbaz on debut helped Afghanistan defeat Ireland by 16 runs in the first of their three-match series in Abu Dhabi. Gurbaz became the first Afghan player, and 16th overall, to achieve the rare feat before getting out for a run-a ball 127 in which he got 9 sixes and 8 fours. Click here to read more (external link).