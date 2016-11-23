Former National Team Football Captain Cries Match-Fixing

Tolo News: Djelaludin Sharityar, the former captain of the Afghan National Football Team has accused Mohammad Yousef Kargar, former coach, and Islamuddin Amiri, former captain, of match-fixing regarding a number of games in 2008. Shariatyar lodged the accusations on his Facebook page and wrote his “article” in English, Dari and Pashto. He said the former coach, also known as Homayun Kargar, and captain had intentionally lost or drawn the matches in exchange for money. Click here to read more (external link).