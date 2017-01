Al Jazeera: In the football world that is increasingly dominated by an overpowering win-at-all-costs attitude, it’s refreshing to be reminded that, for some, simply participating is equal to winning. Shaheen Asmayee Football Club, based in the Afghan capital of Kabul, will create history at the end of this month when it becomes the first Afghan side to participate in an Asian Football Confederation club competition. Click here to read more (external link).