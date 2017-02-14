Five Afghan Cricketers Named On IPL Auction List

Tolo News: Officials from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Tuesday that five members of the national cricket team have been selected for the auction list of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shahzad Mohammadi, Mohammad Nabi Isakhail, Rashid Arman, Asghar Stanikzai and Dawlat Zadran are the cricketers whose names have been listed, ACB spokesman Mohammad Farid Hotak said. According to the list, the IPL will pay five million Indian rupees for each Shahzad Mohammadi and Rashid Arman to play in the IPL. However, the amount being considered for the other three national players has not been mentioned. Click here to read more (external link).